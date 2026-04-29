Elephant terror in Balasore: Panic stricken locals flee from home as tusker enters village

Advertisement

Balasore: The villagers of the Salagada village had started to flee from their own home due to elephant fear after a tusker entered the village and started wreaking havoc.

The incident was reported from Salagada village in Hidingi panchayat in Balasore district. According to reports, a tusker entered the villager and seems like it has no intention to leave the area anytime soon, which has triggered a panic response among the villagers, who have started to leave their home in fear of being attacked by the elephant.

Advertisement

Due to the fear of elephants entering villages at night, residents have started staying awake throughout the night to guard their homes.

The Chanfipur Forest Department and police is keeping an eye on the movement of the elephant.