Elephant terror in Angul: two lives lost, villagers protest

Advertisement

Angul: Two persons lost their lives in separate elephant attacks in Odisha’s Angul district, once again raising concerns over the rising human-elephant conflict in the area.

Both the incidents were reported from villages under the Purunagad section of Angul forest division.

In Chandanpur village under Bantala police limits, a man identified as Bholeswar Pradhan died after being attacked by a wild elephant early in the morning. According to reports, he had gone out to collect mangoes when the jumbo attacked him.

Advertisement

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Purunagad-Kartapata road with the body, protesting against repeated elephant attacks in the area.

In another incident at Madhupur village, an elderly man identified as Dhulia Dehuri was also killed in an elephant attack.

Elephant movement in Angul forest division has become a major concern in recent days, with reports of human deaths continuing to emerge from different villages. Forest officials reached the spots and further investigation is underway.