Elephant terror in Angul: Two killed in separate attacks

Advertisement

Angul: Two horrific elephant attacks claimed two lives of an elderly man and a woman in two different parts of the Angul district of Odisha on Monday.

In one such incident, a man identified as Gandharba Sahu (65) was trampled to death by an elephant near the Musapapuli village of the Angul forest area.

As per reports, the man went to the nearby forest at around 6.30AM in the morning, where he encountered a wild elephant. The elephant attacked him and crushed Sahu’s head leading to his death on the spot.

Advertisement

Villagers soon reported the incident to the Forest Department and it is anticipated the body would be sent for autopsy.

In another similar incident, a woman was trampled to death by a lone tusker while she had gone to the forest to pick mangoes near the Nuagaon village under Chhendipada block. She died even before any medical help was given to her.

Meanwhile, officials of the Forest Department immediately reached the spot of occurrence at the two places to monitor the movement of the elephants, and have alerted the villagers about the same.