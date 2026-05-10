Elephant kills elderly woman in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

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Hindola: An elderly woman was killed in an elephant attack in Barasinga village under Hindola forest range in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Bharati Biswal, a resident of Barasinga village. Bharati had reportedly gone to the backyard of her home when the elephant attacked her. Bharati had sustained critical injuries due to the attack. Her family members had rushed her to the Hindola hospital for treatment. however, the doctor had declared her dead in the hospital.

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On receiving information about the incident, the Forest Department has reached the spot and investigating the case.