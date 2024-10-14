Elephant killed after being hit by goods train in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a sad news for the animal lovers, an elephant was killed reportedly after being hit by a goods train in Odisha’s Rourkela this evening.

According to reports, the goods train which was passing on the Howrah-Mumbai line hit a herd of elephants near Bondamunda of Rourkela causing the death of one of the pachyderms on the spot.

Meanwhile, the local residents are in a state of panic as three to four elephants reportedly, out of fear after the mishap, went towards the residential areas.

On being informed, the Railway Police Force along with the local railway officials reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation into the incident and are taking all necessary steps.

Trains passing through that line were directed to run at a slower than normal following information of the presence of the elephants in the area. However, it is said that the accident happened because the high speed of the goods train, informed sources.