Elephant herd guards new born calf in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar

Bhanjanagar: A day after an elephant was killed here, the herd has welcomed a new born calf in Ghumusara forest range here in Ganjam district. With the birth of the baby calf, the number of elephants in the Ghumusar forest has reached 73. Now, the herd of twenty of elephants are guarding the calf 24 hours.

A herd of 20 elephants surrounds the baby elephant and are guarding it. The herd is guarding the calf by putting it in the middle while the tusker leads the way.

Earlier a week ago, one of the elephants was shot dead after eating a farmer’s paddy crops. Following the death of the elephant, the herd has become more cautious.

Out of the total elephants, only 52 elephants remain in the Mujagarh forest area of ​​this forest. Out of which, all the elephants are now divided into three groups and are roaming around.