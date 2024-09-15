Elephant fearlessly enters flooded Brahmani River in Odisha, watch what happens next

Jajpur: An elephant was seen fearlessly crossing the flooded Brahmani River in Jajpur district of Odisha, videos of which are now going massively viral on different social media platforms.

A herd of elephant had reportedly come to the Sukinda area of Jajpur district from the Kapilash forest in Dhenkanal district in search of food. While other member of the herd returned back, one of the jumbos could not.

The elephant was seen in Gobarghati area yesterday and the forest personnel tried to disperse it to the forest areas. But it did not go and spent the night in Mangarajpur locality, following which the locals were in a state of fear and panic.

All of them were awe-stuck when they found the elephant fearlessly crossing the Brahmani River this morning. The current of the water was very strong as heavy amount of rain water from different area has entered the river. However, the big animal moved ahead without any fear and crossed the water body successfully. Later, it entered the Kapilash forest area.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the spot to witness the elephant crossing the Brahmani River. Most of them captured the moment in their mobile phone and shared with others.

Watch the viral video of elephant crossing the Brahmani River: