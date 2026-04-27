Elephant falls into canal in Keonjhar

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Keonjhar: An elephant fell into a canal while crossing the road in Managaklpur village of Champua forest range in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

However, soon after, it got out of the canal after struggling for some time. Then it was seen leaving towards the Jadipada forest with other elephants.

According to reports, a herd of 26 elephants was spotted roaming in Murga forest area under the Badabil range. Out of the 26, 10 of the jumbos were headed towards Jharkhand last night while 16 elephants entered the Champua Forest Range area. The 16 elephant herd reportedly stayed in the Mirigisinga forest and entered Mangalpur village through Jamudalak in the evening.

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The forest department along with the villagers tried to chase away the elephant herd. While the elephant herd was heading to Jadipada through Mangalpur village, one elephant fell into the canal while crossing the Kanpur Dam Canal at the end of Mangalpur village.

However, after some time, the elephant got out of the canal and went to Jadipada forest with other elephants.

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