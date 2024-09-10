Elephant dies of electrocution in Rourkela, forest department probes

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, an elephant died of electrocution in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire at a forest near Nuagaon under Lathikata panchayat.

The villagers spotted the carcass and immediately informed the forest department. The forest department officials have reached the spot and are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

The cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is obtained.