Elephant dies of electrocution in Rourkela, forest department probes

By Sudeshna Panda
Elephant dies of electrocution

Rourkela: In a tragic incident, an elephant died of electrocution in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire at a forest near Nuagaon under Lathikata panchayat.

The villagers spotted the carcass and immediately informed the forest department. The forest department officials have reached the spot and are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

The cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is obtained.

