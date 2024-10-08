Elephant dies of electrocution in Angul, live wire had been laid to kill wild boar

Angul: In a tragic incident, an elephant died in Angul after coming in contact with a a live wire, said reliable reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, the elephant came in contact with live wires laid to catch wild boar in Siskata village under Dhanadatopa range. The forest department has reached the spot and is investigating into this matter.

Recently on September 10, an elephant died of electrocution in Rourkela of Sundargarh district in Odisha said reports. According to reports, an elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire at a forest near Nuagaon under Lathikata panchayat.

The villagers spotted the carcass and immediately informed the forest department. The forest department officials have reached the spot and are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

The cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is obtained.