Elephant deaths continue unabated in Odisha, 2 deaths in 5 days so far

Athamalik: Another female elephant found dead at Sankhamala village under Madhupur Range of Athamalik in Angul district on Sunday and it is suspected that the jumbo died from an electric shock.



On being informed about the jumbo death, the forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

As per reports, in the last five days, two elephants have lost their lives due to electrocution, but the exact reason behind their deaths is still unclear.

It is alleged that, elephants have been found dead in the Athamalik forest reserve area and the forest personnel have not paying attention to such incidents.