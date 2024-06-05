Elephant Census Report 2024 released, Odisha has 2098 jumbos

Bhubaneswar: The Elephant Census Report 2024 has been released by the forest department showing marginal increase in the number of elephants in Odisha.

As per Elephant Census Report 2024, total 2098 elephants were counted in 38 Forest Divisions of Odisha, especially in Angul, Athagarh, Dhenkanal, Baripada, Chandaka, Khurda, Bonaik and Keonjhar.

The 2098 elephant includes 313 adult tuskers, 13 adult makhna, 748 adult female, 148 sub-adult male, 282 sub-adult female, 209 juvenile and 385 calves. However, there was presence of no elephants in 13 Divisions.

Last elephant census was carried out in 2017 wherein 1976 elephants were counted which included 212 adult tuskers, 10 adult makhna, 816 adult cow, 122 sub-adult male, 276 sub-adult female, 38 of unknown sex, 203 juvenile and 299 calf.

The elephant population has increased by 122 in last 7 years, revealed the report.

The report, however, said that there was decrease in number noticed in Similipal North, Similipal South, Balasore WL, Rairangpur, Bolangir, Parlakhemundi and few other divisions. This may be due overall change in movement patterns of the elephants in the State for their foraging habit and change in land use pattern.

The report also revealed significant change in movement pattern of elephants in Angul, Rourkela and Baripada circle.

A total of 403 elephant deaths during the last five years have been within the range of 3% to 4.5% of the total population, the least being during the last financial year of 2023-24.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Elephant Census Report, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda said that the counting of elephants will be conducted between November 15 and 17 as elephants visit the State during the winter period.

The forest department has decided to introduce the Artificial intelligence (AI) facility to have a close eye on the movement of the elephants in Angul and Dhenkanal.

