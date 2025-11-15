Elephant calf rescued from well after two hours operation in Bolangir

Bolangir: An elephant calf that had fallen into a well near Latasahada village under Muribahal Range in Bolangirdistrict was rescued on Saturday after two hours operation by fire personnel.

As per officials, the calf accidentally slipped into the open well in a paddy field late Friday night. Upon receiving information, teams from the Muribahal Forest Range, Muribahal Police, Fire Services, and the Bolangir Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) rushed to the spot.

The officials rescued the calf with the help of JCB machine without any injury and has been left out in the jungle.

Notably, a herd of 60 elephants has been spotted roaming around the Muribahal range area since last one year.