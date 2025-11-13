Elephant calf rescued from abandoned well in Balangir dist, forester critical during rescue

Advertisement

Kantabanji: An elephant calf that had fallen into an abandoned well in Balangir district of Odisha today morning has been rescued. It had fallen into the well near Bijamal village under Muribahal range in the district.

As per information, the elephant calf was seen fallen into the abandoned well today morning. After the locals saw it they informed the forest department.

Accordingly, the Forest Dept officials reached the spot. Also, the fire pservice personnel from Muribahal reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

After putting tough effort for an hour the calf was rescued. However, during the rescue operation, the elephant calf attacked Pradeep Nath, the Kendu leaf Forester of Gudighat. Accordingly, the forester sustained critical injury. He has been rushed to Kantabanji hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

It has been learnt that for the past few months, a herd of 40 elephants has been roaming from village to village in Muribahal Forest range. Last night, the elephant calf fell into an abandoned well while the herd was passing through Bijamal village.

Watch the video here: