Elephant breaks into house, wreaks havoc in Balangir, four injured

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Kantabanji: At least four people were injured after a wild elephant broke into a house and wreaked havoc in Kantabanji area of Odisha’s Balangir district, triggering widespread panic among the loacals. The attack occurred in the Muribahal area of the Kantabanji forest range, Balangir district.

According to reports, the wild elephant suddenly broke into the house of Lingaraj Bhoi while his family members were sleeping during night. Then the elephant wreaked the house and left it in pieces.

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Meanwhile, four people of the family were injured while they tried to flee from the scene to save their lives from the elephant attack. The neighbors and locals rushed the injured people to the Bhima Bhoi hospital in Balangir for treatment.

The incident has left the residents of the Sargula villager deeply traumatized. The Forest Department officials reached the place after receiving information about the elephant attack. The locals have demanded the government to provide compensation for the damage caused by the elephant and to provide security from wild animal attack.

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