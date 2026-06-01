Elephant allegedly killed and buried in farmhouse, owner among three detained in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkalal: Suspected elephant killing and illegal burial of the carcass have surfaced in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, leading to an intensive probe by the Forest Department.

The alleged illegal activities were reported to have taken place on a farmhouse in Kandarasuni village of Hindol forest range. On receiving the tip-off regarding the death and covert burial of an elephant on the farmhouse premises, the forest officials conducted a massive search operation at the property.

Three people, including the owner of the farmhouse Pramod Kumar Raj, have been taken into custody by the Forest Department for interrogation.

A JCB machine, believed to have been used during the alleged incident, has been seized. Moreover, the entire farmhouse has been sealed for detailed examination.

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The truth of the allegations would be ascertained only after excavation work in presence of a magistrate and scientists were completed, officials said. A thorough search operation is underway on the farmhouse premises by forest personnel.

While the cause of the elephant’s death is yet to be confirmed, the locals said the farmhouse is surrounded by solar power fencing and lighting systems, and suspected that the elephant may have been electrocuted on coming into contact with an electrified solar fence. “Instead of informing the Forest Department immediately on the animal’s death, the concerned people buried the carcass inside the farm,” locals alleged.

Meanwhile, the officials stated that it is currently unclear whether the elephant had been electrocuted from the solar fencing or there is other reason behind it’s death.