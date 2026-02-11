Electric scooty catches fire due to short circuit in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a battery scooter caught fire at a residence in Pitamahal area of Rayagada district on Tuesday late night.

The incident took place at a residence of Advocate Bipru Pradhan, where the scooter was parked.

Advertisement

As per sources, the scooter was brought fifteen days earlier. Yesterday, when everyone was asleep, the electric scooter suddenly caught fire and within no time the scooty turned into ashes. The washing machine and also a wooden door was also completely destroyed in the fire.

The reason of the fire has been suspected as electrical short circuit.

Also Read: Electric Scooty Catches Fire On Nayapalli Flyover In Bhubaneswar