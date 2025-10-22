Election petition a key motive behind Pitabas Panda murder case: Berhampur SP

Advertisement

Berhampur: An election petition is a key motive behind the sensational Pitabas Panda murder case, informed Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Saravana Vivek M on Wednesday.

While briefing the media persons about the motive behind the murder case, the Berhampur SP stated that investigators have uncovered a political link between former MLA Bikram Panda and former Mayor Pintu Das, revolving around an election petition.

According to the SP, politically, an election petition was filed against Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar on May 19, 2024. It was filed in the name of a helper who works at the residence of Pintu Das. In reality, it was filed by Pintu Das himself while the legal expenses and advocate fees for pursuing the election petition were being borne by Bikram Panda.

The SP further revealed that there was an understanding between Bikram Panda and Pintu Das that if MLA Anil Kumar were disqualified as a result of the petition, Bikram Panda would contest the by-election, and using his influence through corporators, he would help Pintu Das to be elected as the Mayor of Brahmapur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

“This political motive is a key part of what we have come to know so far in our investigation,” the Berhampur SP said.