Elderly woman’s body found inside sack in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The body of an elderly woman was found stuffed inside the sack in a pond at Purunapani in Betnoti town of Mayurbhanj district.

Some locals spotted the sack floating in the pond and when they noticed a body inside it, they immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, the local police reached the site and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

As per preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that it is a pre-planned murder and someone has thrown her body after committing the crime. She has suffered injuries in her neck and chest area.

The police have registered an FIR and have started a probe into the matter.

