Elderly woman killed on suspicion of sorcery in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Rairangpur: An elderly woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of sorcery in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha recently. The woman was brutally murdered after a man entered her house and attacked her with a sharp weapon.

The incident took place in Kumbirda village under the Behalda police station limits in Mayurbhanj district. The accused, Jugu Marndi, has surrendered to the police.

The deceased, Jawa Tudu, was an unmarried woman.

According to police, Marndi confessed that he had killed Tudu because he suspected her of practicing sorcery, which he believed was causing unrest in his family. He stated that seeing she was alone at home, he entered her house and stabbed her to death.

Police and forensic teams have reached the scene and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

