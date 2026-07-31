Elderly woman jumps into Kuakhai River, goes missing

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Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident an elderly woman went missing reportedly after jumping into the Kuakhai River on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar this evening.

According to some eyewitnesses, the unidentified elderly woman jumped into the river from the bridge before anyone could reach to save her. Immediately, she was swept away due to the heavy current of flood water and went missing.

Immediately, the onlookers shared information with the control room by dialing 112. Besides, the Mancheswar police was informed about the woman’s missing in the river.

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Soon, one each team of firefighters and cops reached the spot and started a search operation to trace and rescue the elderly woman, who is yet to be identified.

Police are also trying to find out the exact reason what forced the woman to jumped into the river and put her life in danger.