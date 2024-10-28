Elderly woman dies after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Tihidi: In a tragic incident an elderly woman died after drowning in a pond in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in the Belgadia village under Bodak panchayat in Tihidi Block of the district.

The deceased elderly woman has been identified as Panchali Nayak of Belgadia village.

As per reports, the said elderly woman was going on the road by walking when somehow her leg slipped and she fell into the pond. As she could not swim or was not able to save herself she drowned.

After seeing this the locals rushed to the pond and fished out her out of the water and rushed her to the hospital. Yet, the doctors at the hospital declared her dead.