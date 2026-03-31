Elderly woman attacked by daughter-in-law over suspicion of sorcery, critical

Advertisement

Udala: An elderly woman has sustained critical injuries after her daughter-in-law hacked her with a sharp weapon over suspicion of practicing sorcery. The incident took place in Udla NAC Ward No. 6 in Mayurbhanj district.

The Victim has been identified as Savitri Dutt. According to sources, the daughter-in-law of Savitri allegedly struck her with a cane in front of her son then hacked her with a sharp weapon used in the kitchen.

Advertisement

On being informed, the police has reached the spot and rushed Savitri to the Udla hospital. Investigation is underway.

Also Read: Man dies while trying to stop a cow-laden truck in Balasore