Elderly snakecharmer arrested in Bhubaneswar, 3 snakes rescued

Bhubaneswar: An elderly snakecharmer was arrested from Patia area under Chandrasekharpur Police Station limits of Odisha’s State Capital City Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of City Forest Division, conducted a raid at Padmakesarpur in Patia area and arrested the snakecharmer, whom they identified as Hadu Das, whose age is assumed to be over 80 years.

The forest officials also rescued three snakes including two King Cobras from Hadu’s possessions, said sources adding that the snakes will be released into the Chandaka Wildlife Division after their medical examination.

On the other hand, the snakecharmer was forwarded to the court after his arrest.