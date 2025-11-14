Elderly shopkeeper killed as fire breaks out in Saheed Nagar market in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: An elderly shopkeeper was burned alive and several shops were destroyed as a massive fire broke out at the Tinikonia Market in Sahid Nagar, Bhubaneswar, in the early hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as Kulia. He reportedly sold diya, and puja materials at the nearby Shiva temple. He reportedly died inside him tent cabin like structure..

With nearby shops closed at that hour, no one was available to respond or raise an alarm. He was found completely charred inside the shop.

Police and firefighters from the Secretariat Fire Station reached the spot after receiving an alert and managed to bring the blaze under control. However, the victim could not be saved.

The police is investigating the cause of the fire and have sent the body of the shopkeeper for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway.