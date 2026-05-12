Angul: Elderly man electrocuted to death while rescuing granddaughter

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Angul: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday, where an elderly man died while trying to save his granddaughter from electric shock.

The incident took place at Paika Sahi under Athamallik block.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Ratnakar Sahu, while his granddaughter Tulasi Sahu sustained critical injuries.

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According to reports, Tulasi came in contact with a live wire while drying clothes at home on Tuesday morning. Seeing his granddaughter in danger, Ratnakar immediately rushed to rescue her and attempted to pull her away from the wire. In the attempt to rescue her, Ratnakar got electrocuted.

His family members immediately rushed both of them to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. Doctors declared Ratnakar dead on arrival, while treatment of the granddaughter is currently underway. This tragic incident has left the family and locals in deep shock and grief.

Also read: Man Critically Injured In Elephant Attack In Angul Village