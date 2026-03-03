Elderly man fataly attacked over land dispute in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: An elderly man was allegedly fatally attacked over land dispute in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar late Monday night. The incident took place near Rasulgarh Pala Mandap in Bhubaneswar. The couple has filed a complaint filed at Mancheswar police station in this regard.

According to the complaint, the miscreants interpreted Swarna Lata Rao and her husband near the Pala Mandap and attacked them. The couple has also alleged that a gold chain was looted during the attack.

The miscreants allegedly carried out the attack over a land dispute. The police are investigating the incident on the basis of CCTV footage.

