Elderly man dies after bike smashes into him on roadside in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Advertisement

Kamakhyanagar: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was killed today in a road accident in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The innocent man was standing on the roadside along with his bicycle to cross the road when the speeding bike hit him. The incident took place near Kangeil Chack on the Mahulpal-Jiral PWD road under Kamakhyanagar police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur Charan Khuntia.

As per information, an elderly man, identified as Ankur, was killed after being hit by a bike while standing on the roadside near village Chack.

Advertisement

The accident occurred when the bike, coming from Jiral, collided with Ankur, who was holding his bicycle. He was rushed to Kamakhyanagar Medical, where he was declared dead.

The bike rider, who sustained serious injuries, remains unidentified.