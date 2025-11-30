Elderly man dies after being hit by speeding car in Cuttack, locals protest

Advertisement

Cuttack: A 70-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car at Khan-nagar area in Cuttack on Saturday night. The incident triggered unrest among the local residents, staging a protest at the accident site.

The deceased has been identified as Joginath Sahu, a resident of Kalapathar under Banki police limits.

As per reports, the deceased sold street snacks and vegetables along with his wife in the Khan-nagar area. The speeding car lost control over its wheels and struck the Joginath. Following which he died on the spot.

The locals immediately intercepted the driver and informed the matter to the Badambadi police. The police reached the spot and rescued him from the situation, took him to the police station and started interrogating him.

Meanwhile, outraged locals damaged the vehicle and blocked the road and have alleged that the accused man was under influence of alchohol, which led to such tragedy.