Elderly man dies after accidentally slipping into pond in Baleshwar

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Baleshwar: In a tragic incident, an old man was found dead after he accidentally slipped into a pond in Khaparapada village under Kharasahapur panchayat in Baleshwar district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnakar Mahalik, a resident of the area.

As per reports, Mahalik went to the pond for urination when by mistake slipped off from the bank to the pond.

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Spotting the incident, locals pulled him up from the water, but he could not be revived in time and was declared dead.

On being informed, local police has reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

The incident left the residents in deep grief and gloom.