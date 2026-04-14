Elderly man critically injured in firecracker blast in Cuttack

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Salepur: An elderly man has been critically injured after firecrackers suddenly exploded inside his shop at Nischintakoili Bazaar in Cuttack district.

The injured elderly man has been identified as 65-year-old Braj Kishore Prushti of Sarpada area in Nishchintakoili.

Braj had been living in a rented shop in Nishchintkoili Bazaar for a long time. The explosion occurred suddenly at around 11:30 pm last night while he was sitting inside his shop.

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According to the police, many firecrackers were stored inside the shop. At some point, they came into contact with fire, which led to the explosion. However, the exact cause of how the fire started remains unclear at this point.

The blast’s deafening sound alarmed people in the vicinity, prompting locals from nearby shops and houses to rush to the scene. The locals and the police, quickly rescued the injured man from the shop and admitted to Nishchintkoili Community Health Center. Later he was shifted to Cuttack General Hospital as his health condition became critical.

Nishchintkoili police reached the spot and has started investigating the incident.

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