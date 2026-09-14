Elderly couple goes missing after suspected drowning in river in Jajpur

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Jajpur: An elderly couple has gone missing after allegedly drowning in the Genguti River near Balighat under the Balichandrapur police station limits in Jajpur district.

According to reports, Sudhakar Ojha and his wife Sulochana Ojha, residents of Balikuda village, had gone to the Genguti River to take a bath. However, they did not return home.

When the couple remained unaccounted for a long time, family members launched a search but were unable to trace them.

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Their belongings, including a bucket, clothes and slippers, were reportedly found lying on the riverbank, raising suspicion that the couple may have drowned.

Following the incident, personnel from the Fire Services Department and Balichandrapur police reached the spot and launched a search operation in the river. Efforts to locate the missing couple are currently underway.

Also Read: Body Of Elderly Couple Missing From Sunday Found In Reservoir In Mayurbhanj