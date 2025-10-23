Elder brother beaten to death by younger brother over property dispute in Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother. The elder brother was beaten to death by his younger brother over the property dispute.

The tragic incident took place in Bonkati village under Raibania police station in Balasore district.

The deceased was Khudiram Singh. The two brothers were having a dispute for a long time. The dispute between two brothers over the issue of house division in the village had escalated.

Enraged by this, the younger brother Abhiram Singh attacked the elder brother with a stick.

Khudiram Singh was shifted to Cuttack medical in a critical condition for treatmentwhere he died.

After the incident, the accused younger brother fled the scene. Police raided various places and arrested Abhiram Singh from the Kamarda police station area and are investigating further.