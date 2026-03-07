Eight-year-old boy killed by kidnappers as family fails to meet deadline to pay ransom in Odisha

Rayagada: An eight-year-old boy was killed by some kidnappers reportedly after his family members failed to pay ransom amount of Rs 4 lakh in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The horrific incident has come to the fore from Chatikona village under Bissamcuttack police station limits of Rayagada district.

The minor boy named Purushottam Gantayat was allegedly kidnapped by some unknown persons yesterday evening while he was standing outside his house.

After not getting him, the family members conducted a search operation to trace him. Later at around 9 PM, they got an SMS in which the miscreants informed to have kidnapped the boy and they sought a ransom amount of Rs 4 lakh to release him.

The poor family, on the other hand, expressed their inability to meet the deadline given to them and sought a couple of days’ time to arrange the ransom amount.

However, after the family members failed to meet the deadline to pay the ransom money, the miscreants killed the minor boy by slitting his throat and later dumped his body in an under construction house, which is nearly 100 metres away from Purushottam’s house.

On being informed, police initiated an investigation into the matter and seized the boy’s body. They also detained a suspected man for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased class two student demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons and take stricter action against them.

Further probe is underway.

