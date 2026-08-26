Eight people swept away after boat capsize in river in Kandhamal, 6 rescued, 2 missing

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Kandhamal: In an unfortunate incident, eight people got swept away after a boat capsized in the middle of Khadga river in Daka village in Salaguda Panchayat under Baliguda Police Station limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the incident took place while the eight people were returning to their village after attending funeral ceremonies in Ejak village of Firingia Police Station. The boat carrying eight people suddenly lost control and capsized in the middle of the river. Out of the eight people, six have been rescued alive by the locals but, two people still remains missing.

The missing people are allegedly identified as Gundana Mallik and his daughter-in-law Rarangi Mallik of Palami village.

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The locals informed the Fire Service personnel about the incident. Fire Service personnel are trying to locate the missing father-in-law and daughter-in-law. But, they still remain missing at the time of writing this article.

Further reports awaited.

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