Eight members of a family from Odisha tragically died in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhubaneswar: Eight members of a family from Odisha were tragically died in the early hours of Saturday after their car was swept away by a rain-swollen drain near Nalkheda area in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

All the deceased people belong to the same family belonging to the Jayadev Bihar area of Odisha capital city Bhubaneswar. The deceased people include three children, two women, and two men.

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According to reports, the vehicle carrying the eight people got washed away in a drain near the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda town. The family had traveled to Madhya Pradesh to visit the Baglamukhi temple. While crossing a flooded road patch, the vehicle was caught in a powerful current and dragged into the drain.

Rescue teams and local police pulled the submerged vehicle out of the water, but all eight occupants were declared dead on arrival by medical officers.