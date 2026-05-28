Eid-ul-Zuha celebrated across Odisha with prayers, peace and festive spirit

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Cuttack: Thousands of Muslims all over Odisha offered prayers to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha with devotion on Thursday.

Muslims throughout the state crowded into mosques and offered prayers asking for divine grace from Allah Almighty. Dressed in new attires, they offered Namaz seeking peace and prosperity. Large number of devotees were seen at Sahi Kila mosque at Gad Khai locality of Cuttack city and joined the prayers on the holy day.

Meanwhile, people cutting party lines extended their greetings.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on his X handle said, “On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Zuha festival, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the Muslim brothers and sisters of the state and pray for everyone’s happiness and prosperity.”

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Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik also greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. He wrote on his X handle, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Adha. May the Festival Of Sacrifice fill our lives with happiness, prosperity, peace and strengthen the spirit of love and compassion. Eid Mubarak.”

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. May the #FestivalOfSacrifice fill our lives with happiness, prosperity, peace and strengthen the spirit of love and compassion. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/gqT43ooUZw — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 28, 2026

The fest symbolizes a spirit of faith, sacrifice and surrendering before Allah. After prayers people distributed happiness and spread wishes of festival among one another.

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