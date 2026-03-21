Eid ul-Fitr celebrated across Odisha today

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Bhubaneswar: Eid ul-Fitr is being celebrated across Odisha on Saturday that is March 21, 2026. The islamic festival is being celebrated with much fervor across mosques and Idgas. The Muslims celebrate the festival after the completion of the Ramdan month. The muslims read Namaj then greet each other with hugs after the prayer.

Muslims brethren fast and pray for a month during the month of Ramadan. After a month of fasting, prayers and penance they celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr with great pomp and show. Ramadan is considered as the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Earlier, the Anjuman Islamia Ahle Sunnat-O-Jamaat office of the Chand Committee in Cuttack, had stated that they decide to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr on Saturday as there was no sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon anywhere in the state on the evening of March 19.

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The mosques across the state have witnessed a great rush of crowd since morning who have gathered to pray on the occasion of Eid Ul-Fitr. A large number of devotees have gathered at the major places of worship, Kadam-e-Rasul and Idga.

Before the celebration of Eid, the Commissionerate Police has conducted a flag march in Muslim majority area of Cuttack city. The flag march was conducted in Sheikh Bazaar, Alisha Bazaar, Dewan Bazaar, Odia Bazaar, Suta Hat, Kafla Bazaar, etc. Senior police officers have joined this flag march.