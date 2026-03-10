Efforts of CM Mohan Majhi bears fruit as new Amrit Bharat Express via 9 Odisha stations approved

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Efforts of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reportedly bore fruit as new Central government approved Amrit Bharat Express via nine stations of Odisha.

As informed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with CM Majhi, his ministry has decided to introduce new weekly Amrit Bharat train service between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad. This will link Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Advertisement

The new Amrit Bharat Express between Podanur Junction (Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu) and Dhanbad (Jharkhand) will pass through nine important stations in Odisha namely Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela.

The new weekly Amrit Bharat train service is to boost connectivity in Southern and Western Odisha and benefit students, migrant workers, traders and general passengers travelling between South India and eastern India.