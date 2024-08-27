ED Director Rahul Navin arrives in Bhubaneswar on three-day Odisha tour

Bhubaneswar: Rahul Navin, the Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), arrived in Bhubaneswar this evening on a three-day visit to Odisha and is scheduled to visit Puri and attend several programmes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

According to reports, the ED director will take part in the meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the black money trail, in Cuttack tomorrow. Vice Chairman Justice Arijit Pasayat will chair the meeting at his Telangana Bazar-based residence at 10 AM.

Senior officers of different agencies like CBI, Customs, Excise and IT are likely to be part of the meeting of the eastern region of the SIT tomorrow. Concerned officers of the Odisha Police like Vigilance Director, Crime Branch ADG and Mines Secretary are also slated to attend the meeting, which is expected to discuss about the black money trails being done in the eastern states including Odisha.

Notably, Justice Arijit Pasayat had earlier held several meetings at his residence which were attended by senior officers of different departments and officers of various Odisha-based central agencies.

While each department has been directed to submit reports of previous meetings, the Director of the Odisha Vigilance also has been asked to provide details of the officers who were caught by the anti-corruption team in the last two months in the State.

The SIT meeting is also likely to discuss about the new means of amassing black money and how it can be checked by each and every department. The meeting is also expected to discuss about the success of each department got in the last two years.