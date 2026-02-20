ECoR denies MEMU trains’ narrow escape in Odisha, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: With reference to certain media reports stating that two MEMU trains narrowly escaped an accident in Odisha today and were in a face-to-face situation, East Coast Railway clarified that no such untoward incident occurred.

The East Coast Railway explained that Train No. 68407 Baleshwar–Bhubaneswar MEMU and Train No. 68413 Talcher–Puri MEMU were operating in a section equipped with a fully functional automatic signalling system. Under this system, train movements are regulated through automatic block signalling, ensuring that trains maintain a predetermined and safe braking distance from one another.

In the present case, the two trains were not in a face-to-face position. They were positioned back-to-back on the same track, maintaining the prescribed safe distance as governed by signalling aspects. Such regulation of trains within automatic signalling territory is a normal and safe operational feature, where one train may be detained behind another until the signal ahead clears.

The clarification by Railways further stated that it is also pertinent to mention that MEMU trains are provided with driving cabs at both ends, enabling operation from either side. Therefore, visual perception alone may sometimes create confusion regarding the direction or positioning of such trains.

Railways have, on several occasions in the past, clarified similar situations arising out of automatic signalling operations. These are routine operational scenarios and do not indicate any safety lapse.

The clarification also stated that East Coast Railway respectfully requests media platforms to kindly verify facts with the Railway Administration before airing or publishing such reports. Unverified information may inadvertently create anxiety or panic among passengers and the general public.

Passenger safety remains the highest priority of the Railways, and all systems were functioning normally during the said period. Train services continued in a safe and regulated manner.

