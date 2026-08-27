Eco-Friendly Seed Rakhi: Balasore students make rakhis for jawans, watch

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Balasore: As markets are flooded with fancy and traditional rakhis ahead of Rakhi Purnima, students of Phooldei Institute in Balasore have come up with a unique and eco-friendly alternative.

Teachers and students of the institute have prepared rakhis using different types of seeds including mandia (ragi), sesame, paddy, moong and soybean.

The main objective behind making these seed rakhis is to ensure that the festival does not have any adverse impact on the environment, the students said.

Unlike plastic rakhis sold in the market which pollute the soil after being thrown away, these seed rakhis, when discarded, will germinate and grow into plants.

“We have been making these rakhis for the last three days,” said a student. “The rakhis sold in the market pollute the environment. If you throw our rakhi on the ground, it will grow into a plant.

“The students said they have prepared beautiful rakhis with different seeds and will tie them to their brothers and to army personnel who come to their tuition centre.

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The institute said this initiative aims to instil environmental consciousness among children, who are the future citizens of the country.

“Along with protecting the environment, we also want to teach children to do good for society and the nation,” a teacher said.

“These seeds are collected from fields and forests and given to children to make rakhis.

“The eco-friendly rakhis will be tied to soldiers posted in the region as well as to brothers at home on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan”, said a student.

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