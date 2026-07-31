ECI extends and revises SIR-2026 schedule for electoral rolls in Odisha

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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended and revised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 schedule for electoral rolls in Odisha.

As per the revised guidelines issued by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha, the final publication of the electoral roll—previously scheduled for September 6—will now take place on September 21, 2026.

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Qualifying date for eligibility remains July 1, 2026.

📢 ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଘନ ସଂଶୋଧନ (SIR)-2026ର ସଂଶୋଧିତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟସୂଚୀ ଭାରତ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ଆୟୋଗ ୦୧.୦୭.୨୦୨୬କୁ ଯୋଗ୍ୟତା ତାରିଖ ଭାବେ ବିବେଚନା କରି ଚାଲିଥିବା ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଘନ ସଂଶୋଧନ (SIR)-2026 ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଭୋଟର ତାଲିକା ସଂଶୋଧନର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟସୂଚୀକୁ ସଂଶୋଧନ କରିଛନ୍ତି। 🗓️ ସଂଶୋଧିତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟସୂଚୀ • ଦାବି ଓ ଆପତ୍ତି ଦାଖଲ: ୦୫ ଜୁଲାଇ… pic.twitter.com/1uG1URkyiI — Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha (@OdishaCeo) July 31, 2026