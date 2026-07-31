ECI extends and revises SIR-2026 schedule for electoral rolls in Odisha

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended and revised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 schedule for electoral rolls in Odisha.

By Subadh Nayak
sir 2026 deadline extended in odisha

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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended and revised the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 schedule for electoral rolls in Odisha.

As per the revised guidelines issued by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Odisha, the final publication of the electoral roll—previously scheduled for September 6—will now take place on September 21, 2026.

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Qualifying date for eligibility remains July 1, 2026.

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