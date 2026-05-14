eci announces schedule for sir in odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Odisha. The ECI also included 15 other states and 3 Union Territories (UTs) in the schedule.

While the qualifying date of SIR will be done on July 1, the preparation and training along with printing will be held from May 20 to May 29. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit house to house between May 30 and May 28.

Likewise, the rationalization of polling stations be done by June 28 and the draft Electoral roll will be published on July 5, following which people can file their claims and objections from July 5 to August 4.

The notice phase/ disposal of claims & objection will be done between July 5 and September 2. Final Electoral Roll will be published on September 6.

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A total of 38,123 BLOs and 8391 BLAs will be engaged for the Special Intensive Revision in In Odisha, which has as many as 3,34,33,659 electors (as on 12.05.2026).

The schedule of SIR Phase-III has been fixed keeping in view the common field machinery with the ongoing house listing of Census.

With this, the SIR of Electoral Rolls will cover the entire country in Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. After considering the completion of Phase-II of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later.

During SIR Phase-III over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will go houseto-house to 36.73 crore electors assisted by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the Enumeration Phase. State/UT wise details of BLOs and BLAs are at Annexure-II.

SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders including electors, political parties and election officials. ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties.

In the first two phases of the SIR in 13 States/UTs covering nearly 59 crore electors as on the date of order of SIR in the respective States/UTs, over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs appointed by political parties were involved in various stages of the SIR process.