ECI allows rechecking of 13 EVMs in Jharsuguda, after accepting Dipali Das’s application

Bhubaneswar: The application of Dipali Das for the rechecking of EVMs in Jharsuguda assembly constituency has been approved by the ECI.

According to reports, the Election Commission of India accepted the application of BJD candidate and former MLA Dipali Das. Dipali Das was not satisfied with the election results of Jharsuguda Constituency.

Reports say that, Dipali took the matter to the Election Commission and appealed. Then the EVMs were ordered to be checked in 13 booths of Jharsuguda Constituency by the ECI.

It is worth mentioning here that, BJD Candidate Dipali Das has been defeated in the current general election by a margin of only 1,333 votes. However, she applied to the office of the District Collector and District Election Officer for a re-verification of the EVM, fearing that there was a vote counting or EVM error. The application has been accepted by the ECI on Friday.

Also Read: Newly Elected Deepali Das Takes Oath As MLA Jharsuguda