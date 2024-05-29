ECI action against CMO officers: Kartik Pandian says act against honest & efficient officers extremely unfortunate

Bhubaneswar: The action of the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the officers working in the CMO is unfortunate said Karthik Pandian in a press conference on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that Pandian said, if Naxalism has reduced in Odisha these officers have a huge hand in the process. The BJD political strategist Karthik Pandian questioned the ECI action against CMO officers.

Pandian said that the action by the ECI is being taken purely for political purposes. he has further targeted the central party and said this is what the BJP leadership has always wanted.

He further clarified that BJD never uses any bureaucrats to push its political goals further in the election process. He also added that, the opposition that is BJP cannot digest the possible defeat and is unable to stand up to Naveen Babu’s popularity.

Yesterday in a public meeting Pandian had targeted BJP and said that, leaders and Union Ministers coming from outside Odisha are insulting the Chief Minister and showing disrespect. This is what the people of Odisha do not like. The BJP has announced its intention to stop the Mission Shakti. If BJP comes to power, they will stop the mission. BJP has asked to stop Mission Shakti during elections the BJD strategist Karthik Pandian further said this.

Similarly, BJP has announced its intention to close BSKY and implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Ayushman Bharat is only for BPL families. But BSKY scheme is for everyone. 90 percent people of the state shall get benefits from this scheme if BJD is elected for the sixth term. He said that everyone will be included in the BSKY Naveen card.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: