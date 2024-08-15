East Coast Railway observes 78th Independence Day at Railway Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway observed the 78th Independence Day at Railway Stadium, Bhubaneswar where Shri Parmeshwar Phunkwal, General Manager hoisted the National Flag and exchanged salute in the parade organised by Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bharat Scouts & Guides and School Children.

In his address, Shri Phunkwal highlighted the significance of the 78-year journey post-Independence, emphasizing the resilience, determination, and perseverance that have shaped India’s progress. He underscored the critical role of Indian Railways in national development, stating that it truly serves as the “Lifeline of the Nation.”

Shri Phunkwal proudly announced that East Coast Railway has been the highest loading zone on Indian Railways for the 7th consecutive year and remains the only zone to have surpassed the 250 MT loading milestone. In the financial year 2023-24, ECoR registered a record-breaking freight loading of 256.22 MT, surpassing the previous year’s loading of 241.51 MT, reflecting a growth of 6.09%. Additionally, ECoR has loaded 83.32 MT of freight up to July 2024, marking a 3.55% increase compared to the corresponding period last year. “These achievements are extraordinary, especially considering the challenges faced by the transportation sector in general and Indian Railways in particular,” said Shri Phunkwal.

Shri Phunkwal also added that, A series of passenger amenity works have been implemented this year, including the installation of ATVMs at nine locations and the introduction of QR Code payment facilities at several stations under the Khurda Road Division. Other enhancements include Coach Indication Boards at four stations, 28 water coolers, and 342 solar street lights at platforms and circulating areas. Further improvements include the construction of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at eight stations, additional platform shelters at three stations, upgraded waiting halls at two stations, and the provision of 85 benches at various stations.

ECoR is making significant strides in station development, with major upgrades underway at 11 stations, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri. Under the Amrit Station Scheme, development works at 57 stations across the East Coast Railway are progressing rapidly.

In terms of safety modernization, the provision of the Train Collision Avoidance System (Kavach) has been sanctioned for 1,611 kms of Highly Used Network (HUN) and 604 kms of High-Density Network (HDN). Automatic Block Signaling work has been approved for 558 kms within ECoR’s jurisdiction. Additionally, an Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS) has been sanctioned to prevent elephant fatalities in the Elephant Corridor, and a Train Management System has been installed in the Khurda Road Division for centralized monitoring and control of trains.

In alignment with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Poorvodaya, three significant new rail line projects have been sanctioned within ECoR’s jurisdiction. These include the Gunupur-Therubali new line (73.62 km), Junagarh-Nabarangpur new line (116.21 km), and Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram line via Bhadrachalam (173.61 km). These projects will enhance connectivity to remote and tribal regions, fostering prosperity and development in the hinterlands. Additionally, the sanctioning of three rail flyovers at Titlagarh, Sambalpur, and Khurda Road, along with 740 km of track fencing, will further improve mobility and safety.

The event also featured patriotic songs and cultural programs presented by Railway Employees, adding a vibrant touch to the celebrations. The occasion was graced by the presence of all Principal Heads of Departments, members of the East Coast Railway Women Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), Railway employees, and their families. President, ECoRWWO Smt. Kavita Funkwal distributed prizes to the outstanding students who have participated in various Art & Drawing Competition organized by Abhikhya Art Gallery. The program was coordinated by Chief Public Relations Officer & Dy. General Manager Shri Ashoka Kumar Mishra.

Also Read: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hoists tricolour at Sankha Bhawan