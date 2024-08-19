East Coast Railway commissions freight train examination and wagon ROH facility in Sambalpur Division

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a major milestone towards bolstering infrastructure and meeting the growing industrial demands of Western and Southern Odisha, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully commissioned a Freight Train Examination and Routine Overhauling (ROH) Facility at Sarla Station.

The project, executed by RITES Ltd. in collaboration with the Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) Unit of the Sambalpur Division, involved an investment of approximately Rs 200 Crores and was completed in June 2024.

The Sambalpur Division, one of the fastest-growing Divisions in Indian Railways, plays a crucial role in serving the key industries of the region, including steel, aluminum and coal sectors. The development of the freight depot at Sarla station was essential to improve operational performance and support the industrial growth in the region.

Prior to this development, the absence of a nearby freight train examination facility forced rakes to be examined at distant locations, affecting the efficiency of operations.

Project Highlights:

New Facilities Developed:

The ROH shed, a new G+1 station building, an electric substation, offices, a trainee hostel, and two examination lines have been developed at a cost of ₹160 Crores by RITES Ltd. These facilities were commissioned in June 2024.

The GSU unit has developed one additional loop line and two freight examination lines at an approximate cost of ₹40 Crores. Full electrification of these lines was completed in August 2024.

Advanced Yard Remodeling:

The Sarla yard was remodeled with 64 new turnouts and 10.4 TKM of new tracks, along with the conversion of PI to distributed EI of Kyosan make, with 195 routes commissioned.

This work involved meticulous planning of Pre-NI/NI blocks on the UP-DN mainlines, and new infrastructure was developed with minimal disruption to freight operations.

Operations commenced:

The new Sarla yard was successfully commissioned on 14th June 2024, and freight train examinations commenced on 25th June 2024. The first ROH outturn was achieved on 13th August 2024.

Capacity and Performance Boost:

The yard has a monthly capacity to handle 90-100 train examinations and ROH of 100 wagons, significantly boosting loading performance while improving safety and reducing the Turn Around Time (TAT) of BTAP (aluminum-carrying wagons) by 30%.

Outsourcing Operations:

In a first for Indian Railways, the ROH and sick line work are being operated on a complete outsourcing model, with skeletal department staff ensuring efficient operation of the freight depot.

Impact on Regional Economy:

The development of the freight depot at Sarla station is expected to stimulate economic growth in the Sambalpur region by attracting industrial and commercial activity, while also creating jobs. The proximity of the facility to major industrial hubs such as Jharsuguda and nearby sidings enhances the operational efficiency of freight operations in the region.

With the commissioning of the new Sarla yard, the East Coast Railway is well-positioned to support the expanding industrial landscape of Odisha, thereby contributing to the region’s economic prosperity and ensuring smoother, more efficient freight operations across the Indian Railways network.