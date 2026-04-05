Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Koraput District

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Jeypore: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted several places of the Koraput District late at night on Saturday, at 11.30pm. According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 5. km. The tremors were felt for nearlt 12 seconds. said sources.

The earthquake was felt in Jeypore, Lamtaput, Nanadapur and nearby areas, causing brief panic among residents. The tremors triggered panic among the residents, who rushed out of their house in fear.

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According to information shared by the National Centre for Seismology on X, the earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometres. The latitude was recorded at 18.573 and the longitude at 82.559, indicating a shallow seismic activity in the region.

The tremonrs caused the furniture inside the houses to shake, accompanied by unusual noises, which alarmed people.