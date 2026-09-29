Earthquake of 3.5 magintude jolts Odisha’s Anugola

Advertisement

Anugola: An earthquake of 3.5 magintude on the Richter scale struck Odisha’s Anugola district on Monday night. The impact of the eartquake was felt across Angul’s Chhendipada block and neighboring Deogarh (Debagada) district’s Chadeimara, Aunli, Patakamunda, Tangiri, Raipala, khamara, Kosala bagadia, Oatrapada area.

According to the National CEntre for Seismology(NCS), the quake struck the Chhendipada region of Anugola district around 10.47 pm at night. The tremors reportedly lasted for approximately 5 seconds. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km underground.

Advertisement

The epicenter was located in the Chadheimara forest, approximately 25 km away from the Chhendipada block headquarters.

There have been no reports of casualties or structural damage to property so far. However, the sudden ground movement caused brief panic, prompting many residents to safely rush out of their homes.

Also Read: IMD issues yellow warning for rain in 11 districts of Odisha